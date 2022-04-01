Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Decreased by Analyst

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CZWI. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CZWI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

