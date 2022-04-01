Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $158.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

