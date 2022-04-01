Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Popular, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Popular in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.