Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Lifted by Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

SI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.45.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.26. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

