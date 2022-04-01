QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.99 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $885.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

