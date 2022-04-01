Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Qualys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.44. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.