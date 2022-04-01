Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.48. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $145.50.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.