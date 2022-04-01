Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.88.
QLYS stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.48. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $145.50.
In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
