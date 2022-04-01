Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $6,140,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

