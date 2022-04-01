Quark (QRK) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Quark (QRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $104,377.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,939,364 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

