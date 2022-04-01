Raymond James Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

