Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,612. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

