Raymond James Trims BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Target Price to C$8.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.75.

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.96 on Friday, reaching C$8.31. 4,354,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,019. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -7.71.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

