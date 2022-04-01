Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $418.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.