Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 79,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

