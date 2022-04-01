RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

