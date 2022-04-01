Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $414,022.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.82 or 0.07259445 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,333.32 or 0.99761317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.