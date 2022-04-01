Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK):

4/1/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Fuel Tech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/16/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Fuel Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

3/8/2022 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

