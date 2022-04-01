Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 132.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $72.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.