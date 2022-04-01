Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of REG opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

