Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.44 on Thursday, hitting $688.98. 18,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $469.36 and a 1 year high of $710.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total transaction of $285,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $17,776,891. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

