Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $20,825,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

