Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

