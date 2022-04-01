Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

IEP opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

