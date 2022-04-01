Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

