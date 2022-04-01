Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE RM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,689. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $482.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Regional Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Regional Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

