Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RELX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

