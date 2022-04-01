Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Renovacor alerts:

RCOR opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Renovacor has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

In other Renovacor news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 150,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 297,749 shares of company stock worth $2,381,326.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Renovacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a preclinical stage gene-therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of gene therapies for diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the Bcl2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) gene. The company's lead product candidate, REN-001, is a recombinant AAV9-based gene therapy to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renovacor (RCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.