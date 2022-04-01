Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RENN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 5,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Renren has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $28.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
