Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.20) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $43.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

