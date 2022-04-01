Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 250,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $958,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

