Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

RBCAA has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $896.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In other news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

