Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. 58,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,149. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

