Reviewing Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) & Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Marpai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $117.06 million 1.69 $9.13 million $0.22 22.64 Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 7.80% 10.31% 7.98% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viemed Healthcare and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.92%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Marpai.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Marpai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

