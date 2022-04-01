Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.