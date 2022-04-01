Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $6,170,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

