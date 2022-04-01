RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGCO opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of -0.36. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

