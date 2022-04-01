RH Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.47 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $326.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.33 and its 200-day moving average is $523.85. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 13.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

