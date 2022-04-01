RH (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $598.76.

RH stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

