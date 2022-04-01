RH (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on RH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $598.76.
RH stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
