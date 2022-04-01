Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,046,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XPEL opened at $52.61 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after buying an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

