Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt Buys 200 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Rating) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$116.76 ($87.79) per share, with a total value of A$23,351.00 ($17,557.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.