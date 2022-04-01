Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt Buys 200 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Rating) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$116.76 ($87.79) per share, with a total value of A$23,351.00 ($17,557.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

