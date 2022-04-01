Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 164,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,930,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $488.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 331,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

