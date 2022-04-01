Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

HOOD opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

