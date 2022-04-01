Rockland Trust Co. Buys 8,370 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.87 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.