Rockland Trust Co. Buys Shares of 6,153 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

