Rockland Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $226.32 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

