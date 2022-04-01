Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.26

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.26 and traded as high as C$70.76. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$70.76, with a volume of 3,929 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.65.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

