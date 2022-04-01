Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.08.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$70.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$56.00 and a 1 year high of C$71.26.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

