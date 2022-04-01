Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 415 by Barclays

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) received a CHF 415 price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 394.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.