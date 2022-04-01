Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.52) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.17) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 323.40 ($4.24) on Thursday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 35.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,408.96).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

