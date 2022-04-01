Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 201,212 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 344.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,212 shares during the quarter. WalkMe makes up approximately 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.31% of WalkMe worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKME. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

